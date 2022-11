LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.

Las Vegas Metro police claim the cyclist illegally crossed in front of oncoming traffic near Blue Diamond Road and Arville street in the south Las Vegas valley.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police shut down the intersection of Blue Diamond and Arville while they investigated the incident.

No further information has been made available at this time.