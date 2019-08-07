Beto O’Rourke to speak out at rally as Trump visits

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to supporters at Gino’s Cento Anno, Monday, March 18, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is attending an El Paso, Texas community rally timed to serve as counterprogramming to President Donald Trump’s visit.

An El Paso native, O’Rourke will address the (hash)ElPasoStrong event at a park Wednesday afternoon, during Trump’s visit. O’Rourke is also attending a morning remembrance at a high school and making an evening visit to a makeshift memorial outside the Walmart where a gunman killed 22 people.

In February, during a packed Trump rally in El Paso supporting a U.S.-Mexico border wall, O’Rourke drew thousands with his own counter speech across the street.

Trump tweeted that he had “trounced” O’Rourke at those dueling February events, adding that O’Rourke should respect victims and law enforcement and “be quiet.”

O’Rourke tweeted: “El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”