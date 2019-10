RUSSIA — Dog’s are not just man’s best friend. This raccoon and puppy are proving that, according to workers at a zoo in Irkutsk, Russia.

‘Moshka’ the raccoon was born at another zoo and separated from his family when his mother couldn’t care for all her little ones. ‘Broshka’ the puppy was paired with ‘Moshka’ to keep him company and act as a teacher. Among other things, he taught Moshka how to eat from a bowl — previously the raccoon would only feed from a bottle.