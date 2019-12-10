Senator Bernie Sanders joined UNITE HERE presidential town hall

UNITE HERE presidential town hall at Culinary Local 226 Hall with Bernie Sanders Posted by 8 News Now on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at the Culinary Local 226 Presidential Town Hall on Dec. 10 at 1630 S Commerce Street in Las Vegas.

In response, Sen. @BernieSanders says his plan means that *employers* (like @Culinary226) will also pay less & the thousands of dollars saved will go back to the organization and therefore the workers. He says, “I think that’s a pretty good deal.” @8NewsNow #8NN #PoliticsNOW pic.twitter.com/uBbimFVlUe — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) December 10, 2019

Sen. Sanders will conclude with a community meeting with the Las Vegas Ethiopian community led by Assemblyman Alexander Assefa.

Senator Bernie Sanders declared early Monday morning at a rally at a community center on tribal land in Carson City, Nevada that he has an excellent chance of winning all three of the earliest presidential-selection states.

He said winning Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa would put him on the path to unseating President Donald Trump in November 2020. He told a crowd of about 900 in Reno that Trump is the “most dangerous president in the history of this country.” He also said in Carson City that some of his Democratic rivals who claim to have working people’s best interests at heart continue to accept campaign contributions from billionaires who are seeking favors in return.