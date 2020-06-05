Bellagio fountain shows reopen Las Vegas in a special way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the reopening fanfare you’ll only find on the Las Vegas Strip: The Bellagio fountains, signaling a return to a new normal here in Las Vegas.

More than a dozen properties are now back open after being shut for nearly three months.

The Strip comes back to life.

Inside the Bellagio, where the slot machines are on and people get ready to roll the dice on a new Las Vegas, many are excited to see what awaits.

“I’m very happy. Finally. It’s been awhile,” says Greg Casteel of Arizona.

The Fountains of Bellagio commemorate the Strip reopening with two special water shows. Tourists watched as the first song honored frontline workers and the second celebreted the resiliency of the town with “Viva Las Vegas.”

At the hotel entrance, resort staff welcomed the first guests walking through the doors with a round of applause. Some visitors purposely planning to not miss these moments.

“We’ve got one night to have some fun,” Casteel said. “Grand opening again. Not often you can come to Vegas and have it opening.”

Many notice how the hotel is doubling down on safety.

Temperature checks by the front desk, plexiglas dividers at table games and hand-washing stations around the casino floor.

A new experience to keep all safe and healthy.

Bellagio is limiting hotel capacity to 30 percent but there is still a steady stream of people coming through.