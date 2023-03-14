LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Transporting yourself into a colorful spring setting is easier than you may imagine this time of year.
The Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is bringing visitors the season’s freshest blooms with its newest display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore.”
The scene is reminiscent of a romantic European garden, allowing visitors to take in not only floral creations, but flowing fountains, a tunnel of love, and a colorful koi fish pond.
A brunch and dinner service option is also available at The Garden Table from Sadelle’s and Michael Mina.
The new display is available to visitors through May 20, 2023.
The Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens display by the numbers
- 125,000: Individual spring blooms in floral garlands
- 24,000: Roses on the “Tunnel of Love” heart arches
- 11,541: Potted plants and flowers
- 7,800: Purple and white blooming branches on the wisteria trees
- 80: Artists, horticulturists, and engineers used to create the spring display
- 25: Bellagio “B” letters in the display
- 2: Colossal swans
- 1: Dream boat with a champagne presentation