CHINA (CBS) — Bei Bei arrived at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Pandas on Thursday.

State media said the 4-year-old panda was in good health and enjoyed a bamboo breakfast after his transcontinental flight and truck ride to the center. Bei Bei will be quarantined for a month.

Bei Bei lived at Washington’s National Zoo as part of a cooperative breeding agreement with China. He will enter enter a giant panda breeding program when he reaches sexual maturity.