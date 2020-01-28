Behind the Scenes: Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium prepares for Super Bowl

MIAMI — In a matter of days the the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in football’s biggest game of the year. In a matter of days the the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in football’s biggest game of the year. MIAMI — In a matter of days the the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in football’s biggest game of the year.

It takes a lot of work to put on an event this large. Viewers only get to see what is in front of the camera and Tuesday it’s the beautiful Hard Rock Stadium where the game will be played.

And not only are fans descending on Miami, Television crews are coming from around the globe.

“it’s a lot. it’s taken me about a month to put it all together. i work really close with the NFL. I buy all my resources, telephone lines and stand up positions and everything through the NFL so a lot of coordination with them,” said Bill Riss, production manager.

He is part of the magic behind the scenes. He’s one of many who make sure television stations can bring you live reports without a hitch.