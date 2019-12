A Tennessee guitarist isn’t wasting his talent while undergoing chemotherapy. He and his nurse are going viral after singing “O Holy Night” at the hospital.

Penn Pennington has played guitar at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry for 23 years. When his nurse found out what he did, she brought in her guitar and convinced him to sing with her.

The video was recorded by Pennington’s daughter and posted online. It’s received a quarter of a million views, so far. Likely it will get a lot more.