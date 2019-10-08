“Be Kind to One Another”: Comedian Ellen DeGeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush

BURBANK (Calif.) — Beloved comedian Ellen DeGeneres isn’t backing down after facing backlash about her friendship with former President George W. Bush.
A photo of the two sitting together and laughing during the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, Oct. 6. surfaced, drawing ire from several.
DeGeneres defended the friendship during a monologue on her show:
“I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that’s okay that we’re different,” she said.
The talk show host went on to reiterate one of her mantras, be kind to one another, stating, “When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people who think the same way you do.”
But while some reactions weren’t positive, others were:
Regardless of the public’s feelings on the matter, Bush’s spokesman, Freddy Ford, told Fox News in an exclusive statement that the former president and his wife, Laura, enjoyed their time chatting with Ellen and wife, Portia de Rossi. They appreciate the respect.
DeGeneres echoed the same sentiment at the end of her monologue, “I want to thanks Jerry Jones, Charlotte Jones for hosting us and thanks President Bush and Laura for a Sunday afternoon that so fun. By the way, you owe me $6 for the nachos.”