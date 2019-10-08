“Be Kind to One Another”: Comedian Ellen DeGeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush

BURBANK (Calif.) — Beloved comedian Ellen DeGeneres isn’t backing down after facing backlash about her friendship with former President George W. Bush.

A photo of the two sitting together and laughing during the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, Oct. 6. surfaced, drawing ire from several.

You've lost all credibility, Ellen. George Bush is a #WarCriminal and should be arrested and tried in #TheHague for lying the US into an illegal war that killed more than 1 million innocent Iraqi civilians. He's no friend of democracy. You like sucking up to power. We don't. pic.twitter.com/6a2L27YpiP — Schadenfreude March for Progress (@march4progress) October 8, 2019

is it so bad that ellen and george bush are friends? is it so terrible, in these polarising times, to cross the aisle in the spirit of friendship and shared humanity and crack jokes with a guy responsible for the deaths of between 500,000 and 1,000,000 iraqis? — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) October 8, 2019

So quirky and fun to see George Bush out with Ellen at a Cowboys game after his terrible foreign policy decisions killed thousands of innocent people 😍 — Katherine Taylor (@katherinearitay) October 7, 2019

DeGeneres defended the friendship during a monologue on her show:

“I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that’s okay that we’re different,” she said.

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

The talk show host went on to reiterate one of her mantras, be kind to one another, stating, “When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people who think the same way you do.”

But while some reactions weren’t positive, others were:

HAHAHA Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again https://t.co/LMWYhwVy10 — Matt 🍤 (@Matthew_Oooo) October 7, 2019

I would absolutely watch this sitcom though pic.twitter.com/3v3V5Xz01N — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

When Ellen DeGeneres said "I sat next to George Bush because I'm friends with him, and just because you disagree with someone doesn't mean you can't be friends with them", she dropped the mic on the entire internet. I love it and fully agree, and I'd sit next to both of them. — Rob Tramonte⚡️ (@BigRobEnergy) October 8, 2019

Regardless of the public’s feelings on the matter, Bush’s spokesman, Freddy Ford, told Fox News in an exclusive statement that the former president and his wife, Laura, enjoyed their time chatting with Ellen and wife, Portia de Rossi. They appreciate the respect.

DeGeneres echoed the same sentiment at the end of her monologue, “I want to thanks Jerry Jones, Charlotte Jones for hosting us and thanks President Bush and Laura for a Sunday afternoon that so fun. By the way, you owe me $6 for the nachos.”