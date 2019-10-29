Batch of Xanax recalled nationwide for “potential presence of foreign substance”

People walk towards the Mylan NV factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corp. (MIDC) area in Nashik, Maharshtra, India, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Mylan is the world’s second-largest manufacturer of generic drugs, and though it’s run from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, its operations three hours inland from Mumbai exemplify the central role India has come to play in the global generic-drug industry. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular anti-anxiety drug is being pulled from pharmacy shelves nationwide. Mylan Pharmaceuticals is pulling a batch of Xanax because of what the company said is “the potential presence of a foreign substance.”

According to a recall notice posted Saturday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the drug manufacturer cited a small chance of infection in recalling the batch of alprazolam, which is sold under the brand name Xanax.

The recall involves alprazolam tablets, USP C-IV, 0.5 mg in 500-count bottles, lot No. 8082708, with a September 2020 expiration date. The batch was distributed in July and August.

Consumers who want to return the product can call (888) 843-0255. Consumers with questions about the recall can call Mylan at (800) 796-9526 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. E.T.) or by emailing customer.service@mylan.com.