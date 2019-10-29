Batch of Xanax recalled nationwide for “potential presence of foreign substance”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular anti-anxiety drug is being pulled from pharmacy shelves nationwide. Mylan Pharmaceuticals is pulling a batch of Xanax because of what the company said is “the potential presence of a foreign substance.”
According to a recall notice posted Saturday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the drug manufacturer cited a small chance of infection in recalling the batch of alprazolam, which is sold under the brand name Xanax.
The recall involves alprazolam tablets, USP C-IV, 0.5 mg in 500-count bottles, lot No. 8082708, with a September 2020 expiration date. The batch was distributed in July and August.
Consumers who want to return the product can call (888) 843-0255. Consumers with questions about the recall can call Mylan at (800) 796-9526 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. E.T.) or by emailing customer.service@mylan.com.