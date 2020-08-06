Bass Pro Shop, Get Outdoors Nevada donate rescue supplies to help save lives at Lake Mead

Bass Pro Shop employees donate cases of water to Lake Mead park rangers with the support of Get Outdoors Nevada. (NPS Photos by Andy Cattoir)

BOULDER CITY, NV (KLAS) — Bass Pro Shop, an outdoor and conservation company, and Get Outdoors Nevada, Lake Mead’s philanthropic partner, have donated rescue supplies to help save lives at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, America’s first and largest recreation area.

“While our park visitors are out in the park having great adventures across the 1.5 million acres, they often run out of water and end up in severe danger,” said Lake Mead Superintendent Margaret L. Goodro.

Lake Mead is the sixth most visited National Park unit with about 8 million recreational visits a year.

“We want to make sure our first responders have enough water to save our visitors,” added Goodro.

Bass Pro Shop employees donate cases of water to Lake Mead park rangers with the support of Get Outdoors Nevada. (NPS Photos by Andy Cattoir)

Bass Pro Shop employees donate cases of water to Lake Mead park rangers with the support of Get Outdoors Nevada. (NPS Photos by Andy Cattoir)

Bass Pro Shop employees donate cases of water to Lake Mead park rangers with the support of Get Outdoors Nevada. (NPS Photos by Andy Cattoir)

“In these instances, having bottles of water on hand to quickly rehydrate someone in distress can mean the difference between life and death,” said Goodro.

“Now, thanks to our partnership with Bass Pro Shop and Get Outdoors Nevada, the park has 2,000 water bottles to help with rescues this year.”

Bass Pro Shop’s donation to Lake Mead is just the beginning of its partnership aimed at keeping national parks clean, educating youth and saving lives.

“We are happy to provide this donation of life-saving water to the rangers at Lake Mead,” said Bass Pro Shops General Manager Jeremy Hendrick.

“We look forward to partnering with Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Get Outdoors Nevada to continue our efforts in conservation, education, and inspiring people to get outside,” added Hendrick.

In the statement released, it was shared that while Lake Mead has multiple water refill stations and we promote using reusable, refillable water bottles, for the vast majority of the park, there is no water available. Please plan for a gallon of water per day per person when you are out in the park.

Get Outdoors Nevada helped foster this new support and encourages others to show their love for Lake Mead.

Get Outdoors Nevada website

“Get Outdoors Nevada is thankful to Bass Pro for being such a wonderful partner. Having Bass Pro step in to donate this water is going to make a big difference to rangers as they support Lake Mead visitors in need,” said Get Outdoors Nevada Executive Director Mauricia Baca.

Other donation opportunities include first responder rescue supplies, youth education programs, life jacket loaner stations, and sponsored clean-up events.

For more information and to make a donation, visit the Get Outdoors Nevada website.