LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Barry Manilow’s “A Very Barry Christmas” show at the Westgate Las Vegas was canceled on Thursday due to medical reasons.

The Thursday night show was canceled due to Manilow’s atrial fibrillation (Afib). Manilow is currently being treated and will be fine, according to Westgate.

The Westgate said that Manilow was looking forward to tonight’s performance and to make it up to fans who were planning to attend the show, he will be doing a rare second show on Friday at 4 p.m. in addition to the 7 p.m. show, the Westgate said.