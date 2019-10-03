Barricade situation in south-central Las Vegas prompts evacuations in the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some residents in the south-central part of the Las Vegas valley were disturbed Thursday when they had to be evacuated by police. Metro Police said at approximately 12:09 p.m. detectives were following up on a case near Pyle and Spencer when the suspect they were seeking barricaded himself inside a home.

The man Metro Police are calling a person of interest refused to exit the home, so some citizens had to be evacuated.

No other details were released, but Metro wants everyone to know that a heavy police presence will remain in the area until the situation is resolved.