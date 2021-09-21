Barricade situation in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade situation is ongoing in the downtown area of Las Vegas.

According to Metro Police, a call came over shortly before 9:30 a.m Tuesday of a person with a gun in the area of the 300 block of S. 11th St, which is near Maryland Parkway and Fremont Street. When officers arrived they noticed a disturbance between two people.

Police then followed the suspect to a nearby residence, where he refused to come out. Metro surrounded the residence and attempted to make contact but to no avail.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.