LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade situation closed traffic in the area near Jones and Vegas Drive for hours Wednesday.

According to Metro Police, everything unfolded around 8:36 a.m., when officers were following up on an investigation involving a wanted suspect. Metro was assisting the FBI with their case.

The person was holed up in a 4-plex building in the 1400 block of N. Jones Boulevard. The barricade ended shortly before 3:30 p.m.

No other details were released.