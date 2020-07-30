Barricade reported in northwest valley following domestic disturbance response

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD patrol officers responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday morning on Dans Glen Place, near S. Cimarron Road and W. Charleston Boulevard. The surrounding homes are being evacuated as a precaution.

According to police, at approximately 9:06 a.m. a male threatened family members with a firearm and has now barricaded himself inside the residence.

At this time, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there are no injuries reported and it is believed the suspect is in the home alone.

This is an active incident.

