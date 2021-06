HENDERSON (KLAS) – Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of shots were fired in the 300 block of Quiet Harbor near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Ave..

Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities believe there could be a “subject(s),” possibly armed and barricaded. SWAT is assisting.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area as this is an active investigation scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.