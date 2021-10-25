Suspect in custody following stabbing, barricade at Budget Suites hotel on Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a property in the 3600 block of Tropicana, east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Around 12:42 p.m., police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Roads were shut down on Tropicana Avenue, between Valley View Boulevard and Procyon Avenue while the scene was active.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment on the property and that SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Spring Mountain Hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.