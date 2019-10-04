Balloon enthusiasts seek out fiesta pins, posters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People each year gather to watch hot air balloons take off at Balloon Fiesta Park. They also love to collect the official Balloon Fiesta poster and pins. This year they’ve got some special, hidden gems for attendees.

From taking in the sites to watching the magic, and those picture-perfect moments. There is another draw to balloon fiesta, the wildly popular pins and posters. “The poster is amazing this year, like last year,” said Lisa Mulder, the merchandising manager with Balloon Fiesta.

This is the second poster by Looney Tunes artist Daniel Killen. There will be two more to come. “If you look in Wylie’s basket, he actually has a little bomb and then a fork and a knife,” Mulder said.

Along with the state flower, and butterfly, you’ll notice the Rio Grande is a focus in both posters from Killen. “He’s really trying to bring out parts of New Mexico and really spotlight New Mexico,” she said.

There’s also a secret hidden within it.”This year he did hide a roadrunner, so make sure you look and can find the actual little hidden road runner in there somewhere,” Mulder said.

If you’re into collecting pins, there’s plenty to choose from.

“We’ve got a lot of fun and exciting pins that we have out… we have a couple of top-secret ones, one of them is the gold version of the year pin, it can only be purchased here in the gift shop,” she said.

Mulder said they create over 90 different pins, and they hope to soon have pins that reflect the characters in the posters.