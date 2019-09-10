Baking professionals gather in Las Vegas for International Baking Industry Exposition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If the air around the Las Vegas Convention Center smells pretty delicious, that is for one reason only: The International Baking Industry Exposition. More than 20,000 baking professionals are in town for the IBIE, which is a significant event in the industry because there is an exchange of professional knowledge, innovations, and various new products.

During a time when more and more people are becoming gluten-free, the IBIE is a convention that is very important to bakers. And good news: The goods cooked up at this event will not go to waste. They are being donated to Opportunity Village and Three Square Food Bank.