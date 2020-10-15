Bacon-lovers, this mask is for you

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now you can wear your favorite breakfast item on your face. Hormel Foods is giving away bacon-scented face masks.

The company, known for its Black Label Bacon, will also donate as many as 10,000 meals to Feeding America for each request it gets. You can make your request at this link. The free masks will be given away as long as supplies last.

The breathable bacon mask is made of two-ply multi-fiber cloth. The company calls it “a revolutionary face mask featuring the latest in pork-scented technology.”