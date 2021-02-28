CCSD students, families gear up for return to classroom Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, some CCSD Pre-K through 3rd graders return to campus for the first time in almost a year. It is a major step for student families and staff.

Some are comparing this return to the first day of school.

One family in the northwest valley invited 8 News Now to see how they are getting ready for the start of hybrid learning.

“She finally gets to use her backpack,” said mother Ari O’Brien. “She’s got her little mouse for her computer and then some pencils and erasers.”

O’Brien prepares for her daughter’s first day back on campus in nearly a year, making sure she has the necessities and a few other items not needed in the past.

“I gave her three masks and I labeled the bag ‘clean’ just in case she drops it or whatever happens to it,” O’Brien said.

Cristen Drummond: “How do you feel about going back to school tomorrow in-person?”

8-year-old Addie O’Brien: “Very, very, very, very and 100 more verys excited.”

Addie attends Garehime Elementary School.

The 8-year-old was placed in “Cohort A” for hybrid learning. She will attend her second-grade classes on Monday and Tuesday in-person, then continue her studies remotely Wednesday through Friday.

“It’ll be nice for her to be able to interact with the teacher in person and see other students,” Ari O’Brien said.

Alondra Reynolds is also looking forward to this opportunity.

“”We’re just ready for them to get back, get back into a routine and not be stuck at home anymore,” Reynolds said.

Her first-grade daughter goes to Hayes Elementary School. The six-year-old is in “Cohort B” — attending class remotely Monday through Wednesday and in-person Thursday and Friday.

“”I was a little concerned with that because by the time Thursday and Friday hits, she’s so tired from the week,” Reynolds said.

But Reynolds says she welcomes this chance for some normalcy.

“She’s excited about returning with her friends, that’s a big deal,” Reynolds said.

Expect elementary school students to participate in hybrid learning for a month. The district plans to transition to full-time in-person learning five days a week on April 6th for Pre-K to fifth grade.