LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District could be headed for a vote on Oct. 22 to decide whether to return to classrooms.

At Oct 8 meeting, Board is receiving update on Covid numbers. No vote. Possible vote on Oct 22, but unless numbers are at 5% or less for 14 consecutive days, school is not re-opening. We do not have a re-opening date, but must plan for future. @SuptJaraCCSD #youwillhavechoices — linda cavazos (@lindacavazos13) October 2, 2020

A tweet by Trustee Linda Cavazos says “unless numbers are at 5% or less for 14 consecutive days, school is not re-opening,” and says the district needs to plan ahead.

No reopening date has been set.

CCSD has conducted all classes through distance learning since the school year began.