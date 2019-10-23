Back on her Feet: Owl gets prosthetic leg

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Thanks to 3-D printing, “Pueo” the owl is able to stand on two legs again. Pueo came to a rehabilitation hospital in California with a broken leg. The leg never healed.

At 9 years old, she is considered a senior citizen among burrowing owls. The severity of this injury would be deadly for a bird trying to survive in the wild.

Take a look at how staff members helped her get back on her feet. According to the vet, it might be the first time an owl has been fitted with a prosthetic leg.