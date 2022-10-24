LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, claims the lives of hundreds of babies every year and it happens without any warning.

According to the latest CDC statistics, there were around 1,389 SIDS deaths in 2020 and an additional 905 deaths due to accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.

October is SIDS Awareness Month and a local non-profit is helping families be prepared with knowledge on what to do to give their baby the best odds.

Baby Bounty’s Kelly Maxwell said a free 30-minute safe sleeping and baby basic online course is offered on their website.

Maxwell said it’s important that parents always have a baby sleep alone, on their back, in a crib. She adds there shouldn’t be pillows, toys, or soft bedding in the crib.

Baby’s Bounty is a non-profit that also operates a diaper bank and has provided 1.8 million diapers to more than 27,000 families. The diaper bank operates on Wednesdays at alternating locations. You must provide documentation and register to receive free diapers. Click here for more information. Baby’s Bounty is always in need of diapers for donations and volunteers.