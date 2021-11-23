Baby turtles rescued from illegal business on Las Vegas Strip adopted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Baby turtles were being sold on the Las Vegas Strip by an illegal business, and 80 of them were rescued.

8NewsNow Reporter Victoria Saha visited the Animal Foundation where they were getting prepped for adoption.

The Animal foundation is usually filled with barks, but today they were busy taking care of creatures that hardly make a sound.

Tasha Crabtree, LVT, veterinary services manager at The Animal Foundation says, “As an open and take shelter, we see a bunch of crazy stuff, but getting 80 baby turtles at one time is definitely more rare.”

Crabtree says they were found in a suitcase and noted that there was “deviation to the smoothness of their shell,” which could indicate they were malnourished.

Shelby Nebeker and her sister planned on adopting one saying, “We have two in our backyard already so if we want another one especially a baby because they are so cute that would be so cool.”

These turtles can live more than 13 years.

The Animal Foundation let the public know about the baby turtles on Monday, and by Tuesday morning, 18 of them had already been adopted.

By Tuesday night, all were gone.

As for the people who were selling illegally, they were cited with conducting a business without a license.