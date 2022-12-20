LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your stove and oven are probably getting a workout this holiday season. However, if you want to avoid a visit from the fire department, 8 News Now has some tips.

On Thanksgiving, the Clark County Fire Department responded to eight cooking-related calls. In nearly every case, the fire was preventable.

Stephen Miller from Southwest Gas wants to remind people how to stay safe while you’re busy cooking in the kitchen.