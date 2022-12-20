LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your stove and oven are probably getting a workout this holiday season. However, if you want to avoid a visit from the fire department, 8 News Now has some tips.
On Thanksgiving, the Clark County Fire Department responded to eight cooking-related calls. In nearly every case, the fire was preventable.
Stephen Miller from Southwest Gas wants to remind people how to stay safe while you’re busy cooking in the kitchen.
- The oven door should remain shut while baking. Don’t use the oven to heat your home because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Do not put aluminum foil on the bottom of the oven. It can overheat the oven and damage it.
- If your oven has a broiler drawer, do not use it to store items.
- If you ever smell gas, call 911 and contact Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020