AVOID: Health officials investigate cases of acute non-viral Hepatitis in Clark County with link to “Real Water”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the FDA’s state partners are investigating reports of acute non-viral hepatitis with a common link to “Real Water” in Clark County.

At least five cases of the illness were reported to SNHD in November 2020, with the cause unknown. The health district says the cases were in children, and they were all hospitalized. They have since recovered. SNHD notes the patients lived in four different households.

Another six people, three adults and three children, reported experiencing less severe symptoms, including:

Vomiting

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Hepatitis symptoms include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Light-colored stools

Joint pain

Yellow skin or eyes

During the illness, the liver is inflamed. This can be caused by exposure to toxins, autoimmune disease or excessive alcohol consumption, according to SNHD.

The health district says the only common link between the cases is consumption of “Real Water” alkaline water.

While the FDA conducts an investigation into the facility, it’s urging consumers, restaurants and retailers to discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling or serving Real Water.

SNHD will monitor for cases. If you experience any of the above symptoms, you should conduct your health care provider.