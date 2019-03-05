Aviators’ single-game tickets go on sale

With their brand new ballpark nearly complete, the Las Vegas Aviators will begin selling single-game tickets Tuesday at noon.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.com and range from $12-$60 per seat.

Construction of the 10,000-seat Las Vegas Ballpark is in the home stretch. Installation of the turf field is set to begin Monday, March 11th, and should take a few days.

“That really kind of tells you everything is here,” said Aviators’ President Don Logan. “The mound is in. Home plate is in. the rubber’s there. It’s starting to look like a ballpark.”

The construction calendar was ambitious from the start. Crews broke ground in February 2018. Now construction is at a fever pitch, with workers on site in three shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The team estimates more than 1,500 people will have contributed to the stadium by the time it opens.

The new ballpark has some unique features, including 22 suites, party zones, bars, and a pool with cabanas. Logan expects the pool to be very popular. Those tickets will be sold to groups, such as office gatherings or birthday parties at first. Logan said the team may sell individual tickets at the pool when demand slows.

Logan hopes the state-of-the-art facility solidifies Las Vegas as a hotbed for baseball.

“In terms of home-grown athletes, we’re a baseball town far away before we’re anything else,” said Logan. “So we should have… the best facility in minor league baseball.”

First pitch at the new stadium is set for Tuesday, April 9th. The team’s home slate of regular season games goes through the beginning of September.

The Aviators closed out their old stadium, Cashman Field, in September of last year. They also retired the team’s former name, The Las Vegas 51’s, which it had from 2001 to 2018. The Aviators are also switching major league affiliations to partner with the Oakland Athletics.