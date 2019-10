LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities are working a barricade situation near Sahara and Hualapai. People are being evacuated from the area.

This is happening in the 2800 block of Willow Wind. Investigators were on the scene to arrest a suspect for felony warrants, and that is when the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home.

Officers are trying to negotiate with the suspect, who is believed to be armed.