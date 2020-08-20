August 2020 is the hottest on record and it’s not over

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If it feels like an inferno outside that’s probably because August 2020 will go down in the record books as the hottest August for the Las Vegas valley and the month isn’t over.

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature – which includes the highs and lows — is 95.5 degrees for the month.

The valley has been under an excessive heat warning since last week due to record-breaking daily temperature highs. The warning was extended to Friday at 10 p.m.

A record high of 112 degrees is expected Thursday. Wednesday’s 113 degrees beat the previous record of 111 for that date and on Tuesday, the high temperature was 114 degrees making it the hottest day of the year.