LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau investigates a fatal crash between an ATV and a flatbed in the Sunrise Manor area of the valley Saturday evening.

According to police and witness statements, the driver of an ATV collided with a parked GMC pickup truck near Ripple River Avenue and Desert Edge Street.

The driver of the ATV was reportedly traveling at high speeds, and upon entering an intersection, failed to judge the ‘L’ intersection’s right-hand turn, resulting in the driver colliding into a pickup truck that was parked on a curb.

The ATV driver became lodged underneath the truck after striking the flatbed portion of the vehicle.

According to a police report, medical personnel transported the ATV driver to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit. The driver was in critical condition but reportedly succumbed to their injuries upon arrival to the hospital.

The driver has not yet been identified.

The death marked the 36th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s

jurisdiction for 2022.

Police are still investigating this incident.