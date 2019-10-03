Attack at Paris police HQ leaves 4 officers dead

PARIS (AP) — Paris security forces have sealed off the Ile de La Cité, home to Notre Dame, after shots were fired inside the neighboring Paris Police Headquarters and at least four police officers were killed.

Interpreter Emery Siamandi, who was inside the building when the attack took place, told journalists he had heard gunshots and witnessed the wave of panic that spread through the police headquarters with people screaming and crying.

“I tried to see if it was a terrorist attack or maybe several people had walked in to kill people,” he told journalists after he was evacuated.

“I was suspicious and very soon I saw policemen with their guns drawn – they had guns. Where I was, 99% of people were policemen.”

A French police union official said four police officers died in a knife attack carried out by an administrator at the Paris police headquarters.

The attacker was shot to death.

Union official Loic Travers said the attack on Thursday appears to have begun in an office and continued elsewhere inside the large compound across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Travers said the motive is unknown, but the employee allegedly responsible for the violence apparently never posed any problems before.