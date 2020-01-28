Atari-themed gaming hotel comes to Las Vegas and 8 other US cities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Atari® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers, announced that it will build video game themed hotels. The first of the Atari Hotels is planned to break ground in Phoenix, AZ in 2020.

There will be additional hotels planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Atari wants to give guests a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination. Atari Hotels will have fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in Virtual and Augmented Reality. Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events.

Hotel development and design is being led by Shelly Murphy’s GSD Group and Napoleon Smith III, producer of the wildly successful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot. True North Studio, a leading Phoenix, AZ-based real estate developer — currently working alongside GSD Group with Steve Wozniak’s Woz Innovation Foundation — will develop the first Atari- branded hotel.

“When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the ‘nostalgic and retro meets modern’ look and feel we were going for. Let’s face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?!” said Napoleon Smith III.

“Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the U.S., offering gamers of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and in every aspect of gaming. We’re excited to be working on this project with such great partners and to bring a big win to Arizona,” added Shelly Murphy.

For more information about Atari Hotels, please visit www.atarihotels.com.