Astronaut describes excitement as crew prepares to spend 6 months in space

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The next NASA launch will be on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will be a commercial space collaboration with Elon Musk’s Space X program.

The crew of three Americans and one European is headed for the International Space Station in their capsule named “Endurance” for a six-month science mission to explore the effects living in space has on the human body and various plant life.

Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk spoke to astronaut Loral O’Hara, who isn’t part of the crew, but graduated into the NASA program in 2017 with two of the rookie astronauts who are set to blast off Sunday.

The launch time is set for 2:21 a.m. EDT Sunday and it will take 22 hours to reach the ISS. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft will carry the Crew-3 astronauts into space reaching a max speed of 17,500 mph.

You can watch the launch live on NASA.gov.