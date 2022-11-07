LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assisted living employee allegedly stole residents’ information to use for “personal purchases,” according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Tami Friend, 41, was arrested Sunday on three counts of using another person’s identification, exploiting an older or vulnerable person, and theft.

Friend stole personal information from assisted living facility residents while she was working there and used it to make purchases, police said.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.