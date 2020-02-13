Breaking News
Arrests made in the killing of a woman motorist

Alvie Herrel and Christian Walker face murder charges in the shooting of a female motorist in Nov. 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men have been arrested in the death of a woman who was shot while driving in November.

According to Clark County Detention Center records and Metro police, 23-year-old Alvie Herrel and 19-year-old Christian Walker are facing charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 48-year-old Patricia Salas.

Salas was found dead in her car after crashing into a concrete wall on E. Lake Mead Boulevard, Lamb Boulevard on Nov. 25, 2019. Officers at the scene noticed she had gunshot wounds.

