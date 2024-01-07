LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested related to the December stabbing death of another man in west Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said Sunday.

Police identified Elijah Candelaria, 18, as the suspect in the stabbing. He was arrested Saturday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Candelaria faces a charge of open murder.

The incident occurred on Dec. 13 at approximately 9:48 p.m. when dispatchers received a report of a man on the ground in front of a home in the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue near Alta and Durango drives.

When Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they found that the man had been stabbed. The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LVMPD detectives determined that the man had been in a fight with Candelaria before he was stabbed. Investigators say Candelaria ran away before officers arrived.