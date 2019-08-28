Armed and dangerous couple on the run

TUSCON, Ariz. (CNN) — The U.S. Marshal’s Office is searching for two murder suspects who escaped while being extradited from New York to Arizona. Tucson police say that on Monday 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale escaped custody.

Police said the couple overpowered two security officers in Utah and took off in the van they were being transported in.

In May, the couple was arrested in New York in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Frank Bligh. Bligh is missing and presumed dead.

The Barksdales were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with Arizona license plate 127XTY and damage to the front passenger side and rear bumper. They are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The FBI is now investigating.