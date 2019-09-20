StormArea51: Preps continue day before Area 51 Basecamp event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Storm Area 51 madness has landed in the Las Vegas valley. But despite twists and turns and assorted drama, the big Storm Area 51 festival extravaganza is still a go.

Several parties and related events are planned for the City of Las Vegas, but the center of the action is 100 miles north in Lincoln County, where emergency responders and public officials are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

8 News NOW is following all of the extraterrestrial action this weekend. The I-Team’s George Knapp traveled down to the Alien Research Center in Hiko. It’s located on Extraterrestrial Highway.

The research center is the epicenter of the events, but maybe not the last Area 51 base camp celebration and demonstration that’s an alien-themed party.

A good way to think about it is as if the burning man event hooked up with the X-files and had offspring. The festival will be a combination of art, music, film, citizen activism, along with ufology as well.

Drivers traveling on State Route 93 spotted a long line of emergency vehicles heading north toward Lincoln County. The Clark County Fire Department is one of several local agencies that’s pitching in to help its rural neighbor.

A large contingent of Metro Police Officers are also in Lincoln County, along with the Nevada Highway Patrol, the U.S. military, the Dept. of Interior, and just about every sheriff’s deputy Lincoln County is on duty and on alert, in anticipation of — well, that’s something no one is quite sure of.

There’s been stories of turmoil, accusations, and on again/off again plans for Rachel, Nevada, which is the town closest to Area 51. It’s where the Alienstock event is expected to take place.

All of that drama has nothing do to with what’s happening in Hiko. The Area 51 Basecamp festival has had its act together from the start.

Professional event planners were hired, and it was obvious Thursday that the place was a beehive of activity with a small army of workers putting the finishes touches on the property, preparing for what will likely be thousands of visitors on Friday.

It was windy and dusty at times Thursday, but the enthusiasm and confidence are both high so that over shadowed the elements of the desert. Workers are building a sophisticated stage that will be a focal point of what will happen over the next two days with UFO speakers, films, and world class entertainment, including a headline performance from Paul Oakenfold.

Oakenfold is a pioneer of electronic music. Several other bands will also be playing.

The speakers at the event will consist of people who’ve worked for many years to lift government secrecy about the UFO question.

Security is in place, along with portable toilets, food, and water. Everything will be secured for the crowd because vendor spots are totally sold out. There are hundreds of reservations for camping spots and RV parking.

The word is getting out that contrary to some reports, the Storm Area 51 festivities are truly a go.

Locals know it could be a real shot in the arm for the economy, and while some say it will strain local services, others hope it will become an annual event.