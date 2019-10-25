Snowden: U.S. government has no evidence of aliens

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Aliens do not exist, and if they do the U.S. doesn’t know about them. That’s according to Edward Snowden.

The former CIA employee and national security agency contractor revealed he searched for information on aliens when he worked for the agencies.

Snowden is a whistleblower who revealed classified information about government surveillance programs in 2013. He’s been living exiled in Russia ever since.

On Wednesday, Snowden addressed conspiracies on a podcast. He said there’s no evidence of aliens, and the U.S. did in fact, land on the moon.

Snowden said he wrote about his research in his new book “Permanent Record.”