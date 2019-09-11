I-Team: Business owners in Rachel, area near town of Hiko say ‘Storm Area 51’ festival plans are still a go

FILE – In this April 10, 2002, file photo, a vehicle moves along the Extraterrestrial Highway near Rachel, Nev., the closest town to Area 51. The U.S. Air Force has warned people against participating in an internet joke suggesting a large crowd of people “storm Area 51,” the top-secret Cold War test site in the Nevada desert. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Storm Area 51: It seems like the joke turned into a plan to storm the secret government site is starting to fizzle out. But, there’s at least one alien-themed gathering in rural Nevada that is still “on,” according to Lincoln County officials and business owners.

Confusion has been generated this week after the creator of the ‘Storm Area 51’ Facebook page announced he was withdrawing from plans for a music festival in the town of Rachel. However, Principal business owners in both Rachel and near the town of Hiko say their plans will go on, regardless of whether Matty Roberts is involved.

Ever since the plan to ‘Storm Area 51’ started as an online joke by Roberts months ago, thousands of people have talked about showing up to the site. And with just nine days to spare, it appears it’s still going to happen.

George Harris of the Alien Research Center says he has taken hundreds of reservations and has the infrastructure already in place to handle a much larger crowd.

“We’ve sold out of our RV spots, so we went into town and got more; got some landowners to let us use their thing,” Harris said. “We’re going to have buses going back and forth. We’re going to manage the traffic with the sheriff’s office. We’re putting up 100 porta-potties. That’s more infrastructure than the entire county has. There’s only 50 public restrooms in the entire county. And we’re putting in another hundred.

George Knapp, I-Team Reporter: “Has the confusion affected your business?”

George Harris, Alien Research Center: “We’ve gotten a lot of calls going; well, this has been canceled. No, it has not been canceled.”

Residents of Rachel said they are relieved to learn that the bands scheduled to play in their town are now going to appear at an event in downtown Las Vegas instead.

On Tuesday, Harris released a list of bands, and UFO speakers who will be appearing at his event near Hiko, which is dubbed Area 51 Basecamp. Storm Area 51 Basecamp passes area $51 per person.

Additional expert speakers, musicians, and artists have been confirmed for the festival lineup on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21:

Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell , the filmmaker behind the Netflix hit documentary Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers, is helping curate the desert experience for both believers and the uninitiated to have a place to come together, learn more and celebrate the global cultural movement calling for greater transparency around what many believe to be decades of government secrecy surrounding UFO technology.

, the filmmaker behind the Netflix hit documentary is helping curate the desert experience for both believers and the uninitiated to have a place to come together, learn more and celebrate the global cultural movement calling for greater transparency around what many believe to be decades of government secrecy surrounding UFO technology. Newly-added speakers include Ken Layne , the writer, editor and publisher of the Desert Oracle, a field guide to the desert that covers strange tales and mystics of the Joshua Tree region in California, as well as the wider southwestern desert.

, the writer, editor and publisher of the Desert Oracle, a field guide to the desert that covers strange tales and mystics of the Joshua Tree region in California, as well as the wider southwestern desert. Jane Kyle , also known as “UFO Jane,” a prominent ufologist who has documented hundreds of UFO sightings on her website and YouTube channel.

, also known as a prominent ufologist who has documented hundreds of UFO sightings on her website and YouTube channel. Alejandro Rojas , a journalist, podcaster, lecturer and digital content creator focused on science, space, science fiction and UFOs.

, a journalist, podcaster, lecturer and digital content creator focused on science, space, science fiction and UFOs. Retired USAF Master Sergeant Jim Goodall, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot and world-renowned expert on the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane, the F-117 Stealth Fighter and Area 51.

These speakers join a lineup of previously announced experiences, including exclusive screenings and appearances by cast of Corbell’s hit Netflix documentary Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers. Additional featured speakers include an appearance by the “Rogue Warrior” Dick Marcinko, a retired U.S. Navy Seal commander who will share his story of a UFO sighting while conducting a covert mission, as well as commentary and film introductions by Corbell.

Additional live music, food trucks, art installations, experiences and Alien-inspired retail such as clothing and jewelry have been added to the weekend event, including the following: