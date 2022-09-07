LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —

flooding.. power outages.. all things we’ve experienced here in southern nevada just in the last few weeks. this morning from the clark county government center to talk about how to make sure you’re prepared for anything mother nature throws our way

running safety drills… packing a go bag and making a plan … all a part of preparing for *any emergency

>> september is emergency preparedness month. it’s all about staying ready so you don’t have to get ready during an emergency and guess what there’s an app for thatand you can download the app by simply going to your app store .. thank you deputy fire chief samuels … and september is emergency preparedness starting today there will be an informational table set up right here at the clark county governement center in downtown las vegas …

clark county is helping you get prepared with a public service campaign. candese charles joins us live from there now with a live look at a drill you could run with your family. the safety house demo drill has been done at schools and here at the center… this morning fire inpector nick giolito is taking me through it…

((nick giolito, clark county fire inspector )) again tabling starts here today at the clark county government center off of maryland parkway … i’m candese charles 8 news