Are the grasshoppers making a comeback in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Is Las Vegas looking at the possibility of another invasion of grasshoppers?

When they took over the Valley about a month ago, Nevada Department of Agriculture State Entomologist Jeff Knight told the public, “They don’t carry any diseases. They don’t bite. They’re not even one of the species that we consider a problem.”

The swarm eventually vanished. For a while, we didn’t see any … until now.

Folks have noticed the insects around their homes, but the Department of Agriculture says another invasion isn’t likely. There are merely a few stragglers.

Many of the insects have already died or migrated somewhere else.