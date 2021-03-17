April events surrounding Earth Day planned at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Earth Day will get a big platform at Downtown Summerlin, where visitors are invited to participate in an “act of love for the planet” project that will kick off ahead of the day.

Earth Day is April 22, but beginning April 12, visitors can post pledges on social media that will appear on “an over-sized globe mural” near the H&M store. Tag Downtown Summerlin in your social post to be eligible.

“The act, first name and last initial of each act of love shared will be on display for patrons to visit, find their act, and snap a photo with it,” according to a news release. “Whatever your earth-loving promise — from recycling more to reducing your carbon footprint – we want to hear it!”

In addition, Downtown Summerlin will use April to promote bicycle safety and pay tribute to the lives of five local cyclists who died in a Dec. 10, 2020, crash. Five “ghost bikes” will be on display in memory of the victims.

The ONE Summerlin building at Downtown Summerlin will light up in green on April 22 in honor of Earth Day.

Developer Howard Hughes Corporation has worked with local nonprofit, Green Our Planet, to install and maintain gardens at Summerlin schools. Downtown Summerlin is working with Green Our Planet to create a special garden at the property.

A “pollinator garden” will be filled with plants that attract monarch butterflies on their migrations to and from Southern California. The pollinator garden will also include a caterpillar video series connected to a virtual fundraiser for Green Our Plant.

For more details, see Summerlin.com.