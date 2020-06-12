Applications available for small business grants of $5K or $10K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now available for grants to assist small businesses that were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants vary in size depending on the number of employees at the business — either $5,000 or $10,000 — and can be used for purposes including rent, utilities, inventory or payroll.

The “Small Business Stabilization Grant” applications are at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/EconomicDevelopment. Applications will be accepted June 17-24.

To qualify, businesses must be based in Clark County, have a local business license and have 20 or fewer employees. Additional information about grant qualifications is available online. Grant awards could be made in July.

The grants, announced last week, are federally funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and are coordinated through Clark County.

Two other grants are also available through the county to help overcome financial hardships brought on when businesses were ordered to close on March 17 and people were ordered to stay at home and shelter in place. Those grants are:

Small Business Rental Assistance program, which will provide up to $10,000 to cover past-due rent

Small Business Protective Retrofit Grant, which will reimburse businesses up to $5,000 for costs such as purchasing personal protective equipment for employees and installing no-touch doors and walk-up windows.

Applications for these two programs are expected to be available online before the end of June.