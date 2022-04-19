(FrontOfficeSports) – Apple’s deal to stream live baseball games may pale in comparison to what comes next: The tech giant is reportedly close to securing a deal for “NFL Sunday Ticket.”

The deal for the out-of-market broadcast package is on the cusp of completion, according to Puck, with one source saying it’s done already. The announcement is being delayed to better fit Apple’s timing, per the insider.

The deal could earn the NFL around $2.5 billion annually.

Sources told Front Office Sports in March that Apple is interested in bundling “NFL Sunday Ticket,” mobile streaming rights, and a stake in NFL Media.

A deal could see Apple take on up to 49% of NFL Media.

The NFL is also reportedly exploring launching its own streaming service, which could offer out-of-market games for $5 per month.

Apple’s Big Moment

Apple announced its seven-year MLB deal worth an annual $85 million during a product event in March. It could seek to do the same for an NFL-related announcement.

Its next such event is the Worldwide Developer Conference, scheduled for June 6-10.

A January report from investment firm Wedbush said that Apple was preparing to spend billions of dollars on live sports to drive subscriptions to Apple TV+.