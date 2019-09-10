Apple Event will make its debut on YouTube

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The much anticipated Apple Event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater inside the new Apple Park campus on September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Apple will be streaming the event on their website, and for the very first time, it will also carry the livestream on YouTube.

Usually, the September Apple announcement is focused on the iPhone but already the rumors of what will be revealed have been circulating.

Some users expecting to see the new iPhone 11 found humor in what they expect will be the price of the iPhone 11.

Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/5KaHw6g8sE —  iVision (@iVisionstore) September 10, 2019

