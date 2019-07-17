Apollo 11 anniversary celebration taking place at Discovery Children’s Museum

This March 30, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the crew of the Apollo 11, from left, Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin, lunar module pilot. Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)

Saturday marks 50 years since Apollo 11 made one giant leap for mankind and put the first humans on the moon.

Today's the day Apollo 11 began its journey to the Moon! On Friday, July 19 help us celebrate the launch and Moon… Posted by Discovery Center Museum on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The Discovery Children’s Museum invites everyone to celebrate the anniversary of the moon landing this weekend.